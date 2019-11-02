How Karen Clifton reacted to ex Kevin Clifton's romance with Stacey Dooley Kevin confirmed his relationship with Stacey Dooley earlier this year

Strictly Come Dancing has been dominating our Saturday nights once again, and we're still invested in the professional dancers. Although Kevin Clifton has left this year's competition, he was back last week to fill in for Neil Jones. But away from the screen, Kevin is loved-up with former dance partner and current love, Stacey Dooley. And of course last year the romance came about after he and former wife Karen Clifton had split up.

The couple split back in March 2018, but the pair remained on good terms and continue to work alongside each other on the popular BBC One show. Last month, speaking to FUBAR Radio, Karen - who has also found love with Welsh opera singer David Webb - touched upon her ex's romance with the documentary-maker. "I don’t really know anything about that," she said. "When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he's happy."

Karen Clifton is now in a relationship with opera singer David Webb

Asked whether it was awkward being back in the rehearsals studio with her ex, Karen replied: "Most people think that we'd be like, 'Oh I don't like it', but no. Not at all. We laugh. There is no drama. I don't like drama baby llama! I'm happy, he's happy, let's all be happy!" The 37-year-old then revealed that she was proud of everything Kevin has managed to accomplish, having won last year's Strictly with Stacey. "I'm so proud of him and all the things he's been doing lately," she added. "For us, it's never been a problem and it never will be a problem. We're really cool."

Despite parting ways last year, Karen still loves working with Kevin during Strictly. "We absolutely love working together," she continued. "We're dancing together. The nice thing is that we don't have partners that we are dancing with all the time, we switch partners around, so we all get a feel for everybody else."

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton confirmed their relationship this year

The comments come shortly after Stacey lifted the lid on her new romance for the very first time. The 32-year-old started dating Kevin after they were paired up on the BBC show; they confirmed their romance a short while after Stacey's ex Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in March. Although they have remained quiet, the journalist told The Guardian last week: "Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy.

"That's why we've turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds," she explained. However, Stacey was full of praise when probed further about her boyfriend. "What I am happy to say is Kev's amazing, I'm happy, life happens, I've got an amazing career and I’m very lucky," she commented. Stacey split from personal trainer Sam after five years together following her Strictly victory.

