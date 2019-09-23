What all Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers do on Sundays - find out Strictly Come Dancing kicked off this weekend!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen Hauer and Katya Jones have revealed what all the professional dancers get up to on their Sundays following the live show from the night before - and you will be surprised! While all the celebrities tend to take a day off training and spend it with their loved ones, the pro dancers already have their thinking hats on as they start planning the next dance routine. Taking to her Instagram page, Karen revealed: "I choreograph the next dance on a Sunday. So I don't really get a day off which is really tough."

Karen Hauer revealed what she gets up to on Sundays after Strictly

Despite all the planning, the 37-year-old revealed she does manage to spend time with her boyfriend, David Webb. She added: "I try to sleep for as long as possible, walk the dogs, spend some time with David and then go and choreograph – so happy Sundays!" Karen, who has appeared on the show since 2012, will be hoping to lift up the glitterball this year with dance partner Chris Ramsey. This weekend, they danced the Cha Cha to Juice by Lizzo, but only managed to score 13 points.

When a fan asked if she finds it difficult to sleep following a live show, Karen replied: "I find it really hard to go to sleep after a live show because I'm pumped. For example last night, I came home and I ate about two burgers – cheese burgers actually, and some chicken - that put me straight to sleep."

Meanwhile, fellow pro Katya also took to Instagram to share a post from the rehearsal studio. "Choreo week 2! Got my thinking halo on," she teased. The Russian beauty has been teamed up with BBC reporter Mike Bushell. They danced the Jive to Do You Love Me by The Contours, and scored 22 points.

