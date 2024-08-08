Meet Strictly Come Dancing's glamorous presenters and judges

Tess Daly has been the face of Strictly since its very first episode back in 2004. She hosted the show alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth for 11 seasons before his departure in 2014, when Claudia Winkleman joined as his replacement.

For those who don't know, Tess, 55, is both a model and presenter who began her career at the age of 18, taking on professional modelling jobs across the world, from Tokyo to New York.

Tess transitioned from modelling to presenting in the early 2000s and after sending a showreel to the producers of Channel 4's The Big Breakfast, landed a gig as the host of Find Me a Model. From there, she presented various reality programmes before signing on as the co-host of Strictly.

Away from the cameras, Tess is married to radio DJ Vernon Kay, with whom she shares two daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 15. The family live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.