Strictly: Joe Sugg is 'told off' by judge Shirley Ballas: 'Get your act together' Joe made it to the final of the 2018 series

Joe Sugg might have danced his way to the final of the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but he came under fire when head judge Shirley Ballas appeared on the Strictly podcast this week. YouTuber Joe, who co-hosts the show alongside Kim Winston, was told to "get his act together" by Shirley after expressing his desire to dance the Rhumba. Kim told Shirley that Joe – who was absent at the time - was "desperate" to learn the routine, to which Shirley joking replied: "Well, you're not that desperate Joe as I'm still waiting for you to call and schedule an appointment." She continued: "I think you're a little bit nervous actually. You've been promising to call, you have not got your act together, young man."

Joe Sugg and Strictly girlfriend Dianne Buswell

Kim then asked 59-year-old Shirley if she thought her fellow Strictly judges would score the pair a 10 if they danced together. "Well, I'd get a 10," she said with a laugh. "But I'm not sure about you Joe. Anyway, bring it on Joe – I'm waiting."

MORE: See inside Strictly pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg

Kim later aired her conversation with Shirley once Joe had rejoined her for the podcast, and he explained: "I think years ago we said, obviously there were two dances I didn't get to do - the Tango and the Rhumba – and she said, 'I'm the queen of Rhumba.' And then I was like, 'We've got to do a dance together', you know, like two boxers, they obviously want to fight each other, but it's just trying to get it sorted." The 28-year-old concluded: "It needs to happen before the year is over!"

Dianne is partnered with Dev Griffin for the 2019 series

Joe competed in the 2018 series of Strictly, and finished as runner-up behind Stacey Dooley and her partner, Kevin Clifton. The star – who is the younger brother of Zoe Sugg – did find love on the show, however, and has been dating his pro partner Dianne Buswell since late 2018. Dianne is currently partnered with BBC Radio 1 star Dev Griffin – and Joe was recently asked by podcast co-host Kim how he felt about seeing his girlfriend dancing with a new contestant. "It is strange, it is unusual, but you get so behind it,” he shared. “I think now as well, especially after last year, I am friends with all of them so you are watching and supporting everybody wanting them to do well."