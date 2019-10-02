Dianne Buswell reveals the sweet way she wanted to honour Joe Sugg during Strictly performance Dianne and Joe were partners on Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell has revealed she wanted to bring a picture of boyfriend Joe Sugg onto set with her! DJ Dev Griffin and professional partner Dianne put on a fierce show on Saturday night's Strictly, and on Wednesday the pair took a seat on the It Takes Two sofa to talk about their performance, which saw them tackling a Jive on a retro high school set, complete with glittering uniforms.

When asking Dev, 34, and Dianne, 30, about the final moment of their hot-footed Jive – in which Dianne jokingly opens a locker door into Dev's face to stop him leaning in towards her – presenter Gethin Jones said: "We particularly liked the ending of the dance. Not because it was the ending, just because it was a really good ending. Has Joe been getting involved in the choreography there Dianne? What's going on?"

Dianne and Dev appeared on Wednesday's It Takes Two

Giggling, Dianne responded: "I actually said we should put a picture of Joe in my little locker bit. They didn't go for it." How sweet!

Dianne and Dev performed the Jive on Saturday's show

In September, Joe spoke candidly about girlfriend Dianne and opened up about what it's like to see her with a new dance partner. Speaking on the Strictly Come Dancing podcast – which Joe hosts – the YouTube sensation said that seeing Dianne with DJ Dev Griffin "is strange," sweetly adding: "It is unusual, but you get so behind it. I think now as well, especially after last year, I am friends with all of them so you are watching and supporting everybody wanting them to do well."

It seems Dianne knows just how supportive Joe is going to be throughout the new season of Strictly. The talented redhead recently told HELLO!: "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually. He loves the experience so much, and he is really excited to see, you know, what I can do this year."

The pair started a relationship the day after the Strictly final in December. Dianne even enjoyed spending Christmas with Joe and his family, including his YouTube star sister Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella. This year, Joe is set to go to Australia to spend the festive period with Dianne and her family.

