Joe Sugg reveals what he really thinks of Dianne Buswell dancing with new partner The YouTube sensation revealed all on the Strictly Come Dancing podcast

Strictly Come Dancing podcast host Joe Sugg has revealed what he really thinks about his girlfriend Dianne Buswell getting a new dance partner for the 2019 series of the show – and he had the sweetest response! Joe's podcast co-star Kim Winston asked him during the second episode of the series: "What was it like watching Dianne with a new partner?" To which Joe replied: "It is strange, it is unusual, but you get so behind it. I think now as well, especially after last year, I am friends with all of them so you are watching and supporting everybody wanting them to do well."

Joe Sugg was partnered with now girlfriend Dianne Buswell in the 2018 series of Strictly

Dianne has been paired up with DJ Dev Griffin, and Joe revealed on Monday's It Takes Two that he has been looking forward each day to updates from Dianne about Dev's progress. Talking to host Zoe Ball, the 27-year-old said that his girlfriend shows him video clips of Dev's dancing each evening when she comes home from training. Dianne recently told HELLO! that Joe will be her biggest supporter during her new season on Strictly. "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually. He loves the experience so much, and he is really excited to see, you know, what I can do this year," she said.

Dianne is now with new dance partner Dev Griffin

The pair have the sweetest relationship and revealed that they had started a relationship the day after the Strictly final in December. Dianne enjoyed spending Christmas with Joe and his family, including his YouTube star sister Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella. This year, Joe is set to go to Australia to spend the festive period with Dianne and her family.

Since dating Joe, Dianne has been inspired to start a YouTube account and over the weekend, she shared a hilarious video of herself pranking him into believing that she was a fan waiting outside the stage door at his new show, Waitress. Dianne put a lot of work into her disguise, replacing her trademark red hair for a brunette wig, and wearing a pair of large glasses and a beanie hat. Joe had no idea who she was as she asked for a selfie, but later realised after Dianne slipped up by talking in her Australian accent to a fellow fan.

