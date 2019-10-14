Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals real reason she was so upset after shock elimination Joe Sugg's girlfriend appeared on It Takes Two alongside Dev Griffin on Monday following their elimination

Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were as surprised as their fans on Sunday evening when they found themselves in the dance-off, which ultimately saw them bow out of the competition. And on Monday, they both appeared on It Takes Two to discuss the devastating turn of events. Visibly emotional, Dianne opened up about just how much the competition meant to her and revealed that she shocked that Dev was in the bottom two because she didn't expect him to be in that position for many weeks - if at all. "I was also in a lot of shock, I didn't think Dev would be in the bottom two for a while, if not at all. I thought he did a brilliant job on Saturday night and even better in the dance-off so I was so upset," she said. "I feel like I just promised Dev that we were going to be fine, then we weren't. Then we picked ourselves up and thought we would be safe if we just went out there. And we got great comments from the judges and just wanted Dev to be a bit more cheeky in the Cha, Cha, and I feel he did."

Dianne Buswell opened up about why she was so upset after leaving Strictly on Sunday

Dianne added: "I'm just really, really sad it's come to an end." Dev also opened up about what he will miss most about being in the competition. "Every single week is so different, I don't think you can take your position from the week before It's one of the things I will miss the most, learning a new dance, getting to hang out with Dianne in training. I had breakfast today with Alex and Michelle and I was quite jealous when they were going off for training," he said. The pair formed a solid friendship during their time on the show and were planning on going for dinner after the interview. Dianne is also planning on continuing to teach Dev to dance. "I said if he still wants to dance we can go into a studio and learn how to dance, I don't mind," she said.

Dev and Dianne were in a dance-off with Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth – who all four judges voted to save. Their early finish in the competition surprise all their Strictly co-stars, many of whom were overcome with emotion as they watched them find out they were leaving the competition. And on Monday morning, Mike Bushell opened up about what happened after the results show backstage while talking on BBC Breakfast. He said: "Dev is a brilliant dancer and they did some fantastic performances, especially last week with Aladdin. So to lose Dev and Dianne was a real shock and there was general numbness really that this had happened."

Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were comforted by their Strictly co-stars after their shock elimination

Mike added that he was equally as surprised that they were having to dance again, stating: "But a real shock to lose Dev and Dianne or indeed it would have been to lose Emma and Aljaz." He also believed that Dev and Dianne had bad luck when it came to their place on the leaderboard, as they weren't at the bottom but not at the top either, meaning that the couple with the least amount of votes are most likely to get the public behind them to help them. However, many fans have argued that the phone line for Dev and Dianne was down when they tried to vote.

Dianne was so upset after the results show that she was unable to appear on the Strictly podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend Joe Sugg and the show's producer Kim Winston. Instead, Dev chatted to the pair alone, where he praised the show while admitting again that he was sad to leave so soon.

