Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals she's completely heartbroken after Dev Griffin exit

Dianne Buswell has broken her silence following her surprising exit from Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer and her celebrity partner Dev Griffin became the third couple to leave the show on Sunday night, leaving the Dianne completely "heartbroken". Taking to her Instagram page to share a selfie of the pair, the pro dancer wrote: "My heart is broken. This guy had so much to give and worked sooooo hard I’m so sorry your journey was cut short you have done me so proud." [sic]

"Every week you would say you just didn't want to let me down," she added. "Dev you sooo didn’t you were a dream to teach and you were turning into such a great dancer thank you so much for everything." [sic] Both Dianne and Dev shocked viewers after they found themselves in this week's bottom two alongside Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

The radio presenter also took to his page to express his sadness, writing: "It's been incredible! I wish I could have stayed a bit longer but sadly my strictly ride has come to an end. Thank you to all of the production team, wardrobe, make up, crew, pro dancers and celebs for looking after me and being like family to me these past few weeks." Turning his attention to Dianne, he continued: "@diannebuswell you are the best! Thank you for being such an amazing partner and always pushing me to be the best version of myself. I've loved every minute of this! Good luck to the other celebs. I'm off to put my feet up for a bit."

On Saturday night, Dev and Dianne danced the Cha Cha to Dancing With A Stranger by Sam Smith and Normani. They received positive comments from judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, totting up a respectable 27 points, which put them fourth from bottom on the leaderboard.

