Kate Silverton issues apology after accidentally dropping huge Strictly spoiler The former Strictly star revealed the results before the show

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kate Silverton has issued an apology after inadvertently revealing the result for the BBC show to her followers on Sunday. The BBC newsreader apologised for sending an "entirely unintentional" retweet, which revealed Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell left the competition just hours before the news was officially announced. She tweeted: "Oh my goodness - I have spent the day with my family offline and just catching up with this - as someone who clearly knows all too well the fundamental issue around #stricrlyspoilers I hand on heart can say this was an entirely unintentional 'retweet'."

Oh my goodness - I have spent the day with my family offline & and just catching up with this - as someone who clearly knows all too well the fundamental issue around #stricrlyspoilers I hand on heart can say this was an entirely unintentional ‘retweet’ — Kate Silverton (@katesilverton) October 13, 2019

Admitting she was watching Saturday night's show on catch-up, the journalist added: "I was watching with my mum on catch up - last midnight so with tired eyes... I certainly don't retweet anything like this as my followers will know but for anyone who has had their wonderful @bbcstrictly magic ruined I must apologise & again pls accept as entirely unintentional." [sic]

The spoiler tweet, which Kate accidentally retweeted, read: "#strictlyspoiler how has Dev been kicked off?? He was literally 2nd on the leaderboard last week and 3rd overall last week? And because of one 'bad' dance he's gone? When I tried to ring up for him and Dianne it didn't let me so I think that's why he has been kicked off #fuming."

Dev and Dianne are the third couple to leave Strictly

Fans were shocked to see Dev and Dianne become the third couple to leave the show. They found themselves in this week's bottom two alongside Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec. The professional dancer later revealed she was completely "heartbroken" over their elimination. Taking to her Instagram page to share a selfie of the pair, the pro dancer wrote: "My heart is broken. This guy had so much to give and worked sooooo hard I’m so sorry your journey was cut short you have done me so proud." [sic]

