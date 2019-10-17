Miranda is returning to TV with a one-hour special show We can't wait to see the Miranda cast back together again

Can you believe it has been ten whole years since Miranda first began? As a result, the cast have some seriously exciting news! To celebrate to ten-year anniversary of the hit sitcom, the gang will be reuniting for a one-off, hour-long special, which will be titled Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration at the Palladium. Speaking about what to expect for the show, Miranda Hart said: "What happened with my sitcom and comedy alter ego over the last 10 years has been unexpected to say the least. So it's very moving for me to have the chance to celebrate and thank my cast and the fans from the Palladium stage. We are hoping to put together a what I call such fun hour of television for them all."

In the upcoming show, the cast will be looking back at their most hilarious moments on the show, as well as giving fans some brilliant behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the series. It looks like this might be it on Miranda spin-offs for now, as the star of the show previously revealed that she had no plans to make a film adaption of the BBC series.

Chatting to BBC Radio 4 Extra, she previously said: "I considered it and worked towards writing a script. Then I kept thinking, these films never work. The transition from a studio sitcom to a film never works – The Inbetweeners is a perfect example of it working brilliantly, because it was filmic anyway. But what are [the characters] doing on location? And we're not hearing laughs, so it's such a different thing." She hinted that she might consider returning to the TV show and looking at Miranda's married life with Gary, adding: "I think you could do married life as a sitcom, with Miranda and Gary and see how they're getting on."

