Miranda is returning to TV for 10th anniversary special - and it sounds amazing We can't wait for this!

It's been almost a decade since the first episode of Miranda aired on our TV screens – and to celebrate its upcoming 10th anniversary, series creator Miranda Hart has confirmed that the much-loved comedy will return to the BBC for a one-off special. Announcing the exciting news on Twitter, Miranda revealed that the cast and crew will be reuniting for a special get together in its honour - although she sadly clarified that the reunion is stricty a party and not a new episode.

She wrote: "Such fun news alert. Hello to you - I am with news. So in November, it will be 10 years since the first episode of Miranda aired. We are 10! And we have decided to have a party (not a new episode). The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazed and delighted that BBC One have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year. I will keep you posted, but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles. And you know what I hope it will be - SUCH FUN for us, but more importantly for you, all you lovely friends of the show for whom I shall be forever grateful for your support. See you soon."

Will Sarah return?

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing reveal a huge change is coming for the 2019 series

It has yet to be confirmed who out of the cast will be returning, but it is more than likely that Sarah Hadland, who played Miranda's best friend Stevie Sutton, will be joining the line-up after admitting she hopes Miranda will return for more episodes in the future. Speaking to The Sun, she said of the anniversary special: "It's quite a big milestone, we're all quite shocked. We're hopeful that Miranda will make some more."

Tom now lives in LA

MORE: The full-length trailer for BBC's His Dark Materials is HERE and fans already can't wait

The final episode of the show aired back on New Year's Day 2015 – with Miranda finally marrying her beloved Gary, played by Lucifer star Tom Ellis, and getting to kiss Gary Barlow after years of near misses.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.