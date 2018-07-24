Call the Midwife hits back at reports Miranda Hart is banned from the show Find out what Call the Midwife's team had to say about Miranda

Following reports that Miranda Hart is banned from returning to Call the Midwife after letting down the production team, and bosses behind the popular historical drama have hit back to confirm that the comedienne would be welcomed "with open arms" should she ever want to return to the show. The **official statement shared on the show's official Facebook page read: "This morning's Sun newspaper in the UK contains a story which claims that our wonderful Miranda Hart, who played Chummy in the first four seasons of our show, has in some way 'let down' the production team of Call the Midwife, and that she has subsequently been 'banned' from any future involvement in our drama."

Call the Midwifesaid she was welcome back

The statement continued: "We can state clearly right here that the story is utter RUBBISH, and we object to it in the STRONGEST POSSIBLE TERMS. Dame Pippa Harris, Executive producer, and Heidi Thomas, Series Creator, have released the following statement, 'The creative team at Call the Midwife remain extremely close to Miranda, and hugely value the contribution Chummy made to the first four series of the show. Sadly, the timing wasn't right for her to return in 2016, but the door is always open. We would welcome her with open arms should she ever be free and want to come back to Nonnatus House.'"

Fans were quick to praise the Spy actress, with one writing: "I hope she returns, thought she was really great. Just adore Call the Midwife, looking forward to the next series," while another added: "Thank you for setting the story straight. I adore each actor in the series and each brings their own character alive! I’m so glad the series has continued even when some of the actors don’t return. CTM is my FAVOURITE show! It continues to entertain with new people coming into the storyline. I hope this series goes on forever."