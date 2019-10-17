Strictly's Shirley Ballas forced to miss charity gala because of illness Shirley has had a difficult week following Saturday's Strictly results

Shirley Ballas is so unwell that the Strictly star was forced to miss the Global Gift Gala on Thursday night. Donations raised help "create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need".

Earlier in the day, the 59-year-old judge revealed that she was using a vitamin drip to try and reinvigorate herself after a difficult week on the BBC show. Shirley hoped that the drip, filled with vitamins and other nutrients, would help improve her health. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a video of the intravenous drip and also introduced the nurse administering it. Shirley added the caption: "@revivuk Very happy to receive this drip today to help me get well. Full of all sorts of things vitamin c magnesium b12 and the list goes on. Feeling under the weather today as a result of a tough week. So @revivuk will have me up and running by Saturday @#gratitude #sick #health #feelingbetter."

Shirley shared the video on Instagram

Many of the star's fans were quick to send Shirley well wishes. Beneath the video, many wrote things including: "Wish you better," "Hope you feel back to yourself soon," and "Get well soon Shirley. Everyone wants you to be happy and healthy. Sending positive vibes."

Dianne tweeted in defence of Shirley

It certainly hasn't been an easy week for the Strictly judge. On Sunday, Shirley and her three fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save Aljaz Skorjanec and Viscountess Emma Weymouth in the dance-off, leaving Dianne and her celebrity dance partner Dev Griffin to exit the show. In the wake of Dianne and Dev's shock exit, Shirley was the subject of hideous death threats, prompting dancer Dianne to tell her fans: "Guys this is terrible you cannot be bullying like this. It's awful and really upsets me to hear this. It's simply not ok and should never happen!"

