Strictly's Katya Jones in awe of heartfelt message from Chernobyl children's charity

Strictly's Katya Jones has received an Instagram message from a woman who works with a children's charity in Chernobyl and the 30-year-old dancer has said that the moving message makes "everything worth it". In the note, the unnamed woman revealed just how much the children she looks after admire Katya and her impressive dance skills, adding that they've even been taking Katya's wardrobe advice! Before sharing the message, Katya wrote: "The following makes me so happy, I can't even tell you. It makes everything worth it."

Katya then shared the note written to her by a charity worker. It read as follows: "Hi Katya! After working for the Chernobyl children's charity this summer and hosting two 12-year-old girls, we took your advice and learnt to make headbands out of tights and an old dress, so each girl went home with a new wardrobe of clothes and two packs of tights for headbands. Every Sunday they have an allocated internet time and we FaceTime/message and I sent them your dance of the week and they have asked me to tell you how much they love you!

"You truly inspire their entire class in Belarus and each week the teacher lets them recreate some of the dance moves and it's their favourite time of the week. This morning I woke up to a parcel including a new headband from the girls and of course I've had to wear it to Uni. Thank you so much for everything and good luck for Saturday night."

Katya shared the sweet message on Instagram

Katya is known for her fashion hacks. In July, the Strictly star revealed that she recycled her old tights to create headbands. Katya first cuts the top section off two pairs of tights then sews the ends together on her sewing machine. She then makes a twist at the top – a big trend right now – folds the remaining ends to the back and sews them. Impressive!

