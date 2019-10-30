Strictly's Dianne Buswell dances with 99-year-old war veteran in moving video Dianne has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell has floored fans after she shared a video of herself dancing with Jim, a 99-year-old war veteran. Jim showed off his impressive moves for a segment set to air on It Takes Two on Remembrance Day, but Dianne couldn't resist giving her fans a touching sneak peak of the encounter.

Dianne captioned the moving video: "Had the pleasure of meeting this man today. Jim is 99 years young and fought in the war. His love and passion for dance is so heart warming and he says it’s the key to his health and happiness, he even taught me some Argentine tango. I interviewed him about his time at war and his passion for dance look out for the vt on It Takes Two for Remembrance Day so so inspiring. Keep dancing Jim."

Needless to say, Dianne's fans were bowled over by Jim, his bravery and his impressive moves. Many left sweet comments beneath the video. One follower replied: "Awh wow this is amazing! So so inspiring, what a sweetheart," while another added: "Wow this is amazing and so inspiring."

The 30-year-old Australian was eliminated from the dance competition earlier in October alongside her partner, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, and the talented redhead took her shock departure hard.

Speaking on It Takes Two the following week, Dianne said: "I was also in a lot of shock, I didn't think Dev would be in the bottom two for a while, if not at all. I thought he did a brilliant job on Saturday night and even better in the dance-off so I was so upset." She added: "I feel like I just promised Dev that we were going to be fine, then we weren't. Then we picked ourselves up and thought we would be safe if we just went out there. And we got great comments from the judges and just wanted Dev to be a bit more cheeky in the Cha, Cha, and I feel he did."

