Strictly's Neil Jones reveals awkward backstage moment with Dianne Buswell The Strictly Come Dancing professionals almost had an unfortunate misunderstanding…

One of our favourite bits about Strictly – apart from the amazing dance routines and fabulous hair and makeup – is the moment the contestants run up those spiral stairs to dissect the judges' comments with Claudia Winkleman and the rest of the Strictly couples. There is always guaranteed laughter and sometimes even some tears. But what we don't see thanks to the clever positioning of our favourite pro dancers, is the changing of the set below to prepare for the next pairing's routine.

But those stealth moves can cause some trouble, as Neil Jones found out when he had an awkward encounter with Dianne Buswell thanks to a little misunderstanding. Speaking to HELLO! Neil revealed that he was told-off by the Aussie redhead after she failed to hear producers ask her to move to a better position so viewers at home didn't see what was happening on the stage down below. "Up in the area we always like to play around a bit and they asked us to move forward because there's always changes going on behind. If we leave a gap the audience is going to see the changing of sets," he told us. "So they asked us to push forward and Di didn't hear them. So I'm pushing her forward saying, 'You have to go forward' and she kept going, 'Why you pushing me!' and I whisper, 'We're being told'. Then she realised and started laughing." Phew!

Dianne eventually saw the funny side...

Neil and his partner Alex Scott have affectionately been dubbed the Harry and Meghan of Strictly – and they're so thrilled by the comparison, they revealed a special tribute to the royal couple could be on the cards. The couple dropped a huge hint on Strictly's It Takes Two on Wednesday evening that they could perform a dance parody telling the story of Harry and Meghan's relationship. Host Rylan Clark-Neal touched on the subject when he said: "A lot of people on social media have picked up on a few things. I don't know if you've heard any rumours about anything but people have been saying a few things about you two."

Alex and Neil may pay tribute to Harry and Meghan!

Alex and Neil exchanged worried glances before Rylan shared some tweets from Strictly viewers. One read: "When @AlexScott and @Mr_NJones dance on #strictly my three-year-old daughter points at the TV and says 'look mummy it's Harry and Meghan." Another added: "Waiting for Alex and Neil to do a Meghan Markle/Prince Harry dance parody." Rylan then asked: "Can we get this working one day?" To which Neil delightedly replied: "Maybe… that's going to happen."

