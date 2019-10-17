Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK tour dancers REVEALED Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are in the line-up…

Exciting news, Strictly Come Dancing fans! The line-up for the show's hugely popular Professionals UK tour for 2020 has finally been revealed. Cha-cha-cha-ing their way across the UK are no less than 10 dancers from the 2019 series, including former couple Katya Jones and Neil Jones, who are both confirmed to be taking part in next year's tour. New dad and 2017 finalist Gorka Marquez is also joining the show, alongside Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Karen Hauer. Completing the cast are Oti Mabuse, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe.

The line-up for the Strictly Professionals UK tour has been announced

Despite the stellar line-up, some fans have already expressed their disappointment that their favourite Strictly stars are missing. Notable absentees include Aljaz and Janette Manrara, Pasha Kovalev – who announced in February he was leaving the dance show after eight years - Giovanni Pernice and AJ Pritchard. Amy Dowden, who is currently partnered with Karim Zeroual, has also opted out of the tour – for a very good reason. She is marrying her fiancé Ben Jones in the summer of 2020 and will be busy putting the finishing touches on their big day.

The 34-date tour kicks off in Salford in May next year and will conclude in Edinburgh on 4 June. Audiences will be treated to beautifully choreographed routines from the world-class dancers, be it Ballroom or Latin routines.

For now though, the dancers are firmly focused on the 2019 competition, with rehearsals underway for week five of the show. Here's what's in store for Saturday's live show…

Alex Scott and Neil Jones: Charleston to Pump Up the Jam by Swingrowers

Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe: Tango to Little Bird by Annie Lennox

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke: Paso Doble to Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus

Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Skorjanec: Viennese Waltz to Saving All My Love for You by Whitney Houston

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice: Rumba to Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard: Foxtrot to Theme From New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Chris Ramsay and Karen Hauer: Quickstep to Let's Go Crazy by Prince

David James and Nadiya Bychkova: Jive to Such A by Night by Michael Buble

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden: Salsa to Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse: Cha Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones: Samba to Jump On It by The Sugarhill Gang

Will Bayley and Janette Manrara: Couple's Choice: Contemporary to 7 Years by Lukas Graham