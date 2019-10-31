Strictly's Motsi Mabuse shares rare video of daughter and it's adorable Motsi is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse has shared a video of her daughter on Instagram and it's certainly a heart-melter. On Thursday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram with a video of her one-year-old daughter. Although the tot can't be seen, she can certainly be heard babbling away and calling for her mum. The youngster has perfectly mastered the word "mummy" and can be heard saying the word over and over again – so sweet!

WATCH: Oti Mabuse & Kelvin Fletcher play Hello/Goodbye!

Throughout the video the Strictly judge can also be heard poking fun at her little girl, who babbles away incoherently. Motsi jests: "That's a new one," before telling her daughter: "There's only one mummy."

MORE: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals why her daughter doesn't recognise her aunt Oti Mabuse on TV

Motsi is notoriously private when it comes to her family life

On Monday, the mother-of-one spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her family, in a rare interview on the Pride Of Britain red carpet. Motsi revealed: "My daughter thinks that only her mum is on the television. Every time she sees the screen anywhere she's like mummy! Because we don't let her watch the TV."

MORE: Motsi Mabuse reveals most surprising thing about Strictly that viewers don't realise

This year's Strictly Come Dancing is something of a family affair for Motsi, whose little sister Oti is a professional dancer on the show. Motsi also opened up about her daughter's sweet relationship with aunt Oti, but admitted the little'un rarely recognised her aunt on the TV. The judge explained: "Oti always puts these face apps where she talks to her so I don't know one hundred percent [if she recognises her on the TV]."

Both Motsi and Oti are incredibly close, and while they are now working on the same TV show together every week, they don't get to see each other as much as they would like. "I never see Oti! I see her on the dance floor, I see her shortly at the after party but that's it. In the week she's doing her Strictly zoom and I hardly ever see her," Motsi revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.