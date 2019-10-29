Motsi Mabuse reveals most surprising thing about Strictly that viewers don't realise Motsi is clearly loving her time on the show!

Motsi Mabuse has opened up about the thing that really surprised her when she joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 – that viewers might not realise just how much is going on behind the scenes of the popular dance show. Chatting to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, she said: "What surprised me the most, and I think it's really, really great, is that people aren't aware how much work goes on behind the camera. Everyone sees the glitz and the glam, but it's just amazing. The people and everything, it takes so much!"

She also opened up about her time on the show so far, saying: "It's exciting I must say, it's a different show than it is in Germany, it's bigger here! It's a national television show for all and everyone has an opinion! But it's fun, it's beautiful, it's traditional, it's positive, I love it, and I love the dancing." Despite being on the same show, Motsi revealed that she doesn't get to see a lot of her sister, dancer Oti Mabuse, because of her rehearsal time. She said: "I never see Oti! I never see her! I see her on the dance floor or shortly at the after show – in the week she's in Strictly [rehearsals] so I hardly ever see her!"

Motsi took over from Darcey Bussell, who left the show following the 2018 series. Chatting to The Sun about leaving the show, she explained: "It is not a decision that came easily at all. But I knew I had the most amazing time for seven years and it is like pushing your luck to think that I could even do another seven years. So I just knew it was time for me to finish and to give that place for somebody else to judge on that wonderful show."

