Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals why her daughter doesn't recognise her aunt Oti Mabuse on TV The Strictly star spoke exclusively to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse is having the time of her life in her new role as a judge on the BBC One dance show, and is commuting from her home in Germany each Saturday. While in London, the star's husband Evgenij Voznyuk looks after their one-year-old daughter, who recognises her mum on the TV. Talking to HELLO! on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday night, Motsi revealed: "My daughter thinks that only her mum is on the television. Every time she sees the screen anywhere she's like mummy! Because we don't let her watch the TV."

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse revealed her daughter doesn't recognise Oti Mabuse on the TV

However, when it comes to spotting her aunt Oti Mabuse, who is competing in the competition with former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, Motsi's daughter doesn't seem to recognise her. "Oti always puts these face apps where she talks to her so I don't know one hundred percent [if she can see her on the TV]," Motsi revealed. Both Motsi and Oti are incredibly close, and while they are now working on the same TV show together every week, they don't get to see each other as much as they would like. "I never see Oti! I see her on the dance floor, I see her shortly at the after party but that's it. In the week she's doing her Strictly zoom and I hardly ever see her," she said.

MORE: Craig Revel Horwood reveals why he hasn't apologised to Anton du Beke after teeth gate

Oti uses fun filters on her face when talking to her baby niece on FaceTime

Motsi has proved herself popular with both viewers and her fellow judges, with Craig Revel Horwood telling HELLO! that his co-star "brings zap and zest to the panel and an energy that we haven't had." And the mother-of-one had just as many positive things to say about the show. "It's quite exciting I must say. It's a different show than it is in Germany, here it's like a national television show for all and everyone's opinion. But it's fun, it's beautiful with it's tradition and I love it," she said.

READ: Prince Harry set to reunite with close royal family member during Japan trip

Motsi on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening

The star is enjoying to get to know the contestants backstage at the after-party each week, but admitted that everyone is so busy that she never gets to talk to them for long. Motsi is especially enjoying watching pro Johannes Radebe on the dance floor, having watched him dance since he was a young child, which made it sad for her when he was eliminated from the competition on Saturday. "I'm always sad to see someone leave. I know she gave absolutely everything. And Johannes, knowing him from South Africa as a little boy and watching him dance in the first elimination. I've got a big mummy heart," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.