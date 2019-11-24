EastEnders to pay incredible tribute to Barbara Windsor with new storyline

Beloved soap EastEnders is set to pay a touching tribute to one of its most memorable cast members, Dame Barbara Windsor - by naming Albert Square's newest arrival after her character. Peggy Mitchell's granddaughter Louise is pregnant with boyfriend Keanu's baby, and will name the newborn after her grandma, according to The Sun. The publication reports that Barbara has been told the news and is over the moon - her husband Scott Mitchell said: "She thought what a lovely thing it is Peggy Mitchell will live on in a family member. What a lovely tribute. It made her quite emotional and I have been reminding her each time we watch the show every night. Each time her whole face lights up."

EastEnders will name their newest character after the legendary Peggy Mitchell

Barbara's much-adored character Peggy said an emotional goodbye to the soap in 2016 after taking her own life while suffering with cancer. In 2018, Scott sadly revealed that Barbara is unlikely to ever return to work because she is suffering from dementia, telling the press that she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and doesn't always recognise him as a result.

Though Barbara isn't often in the public eye anymore, fans do get updates through her many close celebrity friends - most recently, Christopher Biggins and David Walliams have shared insights into how she's doing. Christopher told Good Morning Britain in August: "I had lunch with her about five weeks ago, she was fantastic. She was really good and she was on form and we laughed a lot. I think what happens is that she remembers the past, but it's the way, way past. It's things that happen on the day, and the day before, that she struggles with."

He continued: "I think she asked me about six or seven times what I was doing, and where did I live... That's the saddest thing about it all. It's very tricky for her husband Scott, because he lives with it all the time. It's very frustrating." However, he added that the former EastEnders actress was in great spirits, explaining: "Scott does everything, they have people come in and do her makeup and hair, she's in a very good place I think. It's just these lapses in memory which are just awful."

Comedian David also revealed that he had enjoyed tea with 82-year-old Barbara in July, sharing some happy photos with the Carry On star. "Afternoon tea with a legend. Dame Barbara Windsor," he wrote on Instagram, to plenty of thrilled responses from fans.