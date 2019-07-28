EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor makes rare appearance – see pic It's lovely to see her!

Since she left EastEnders three years ago, acting legend Dame Barbara Windsor hasn't spent much time in the public eye, so fans haven't had many chances to hear how she's doing. But thanks to a post on David Walliams' Instagram on Saturday, they got a lovely update on what the 81-year-old star has been getting up to.

READ MORE: EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares rare childhood throwback with mum after giving birth

Author and Britain's Got Talent judge David posted a series of photos of Barbara, including one with him and one with her husband Scott, who she married in 2000. He also posted a photo of a delicious-looking cake decorated with icing flowers and with the legend "Dame Barbara" iced on top. He captioned the pictures: "Afternoon tea with a legend. Dame Barbara Windsor."

Dame Barbara started acting on stage when she was just 13

In a beige top, matching cardigan, and black trousers, wearing a big smile and with her hair in its signature blonde bun, the actress looked happy and relaxed. She's best known for playing Peggy Mitchell, landlady of the legendary Albert Square pub the Queen Vic, from 1994 to 2016 as well as for appearing in nine Carry On films between 1964 and 1974. She started her career on stage in 1950 when she was 13 and her first film role was in The Belles of St Trinian's four years later.

Barbara married her husband Scott in 2000

In 2018, Scott sadly revealed that Barbara is unlikely to ever return to work because she is suffering from dementia, telling the press that she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014 and doesn't always recognise him as a result. If David's photos are any indication, though, she is still in good spirits, and fans and former co-workers alike were delighted to see it.

RELATED: Dotty Cotton to return to EastEnders after nearly ten years

Fellow ex-EastEnder Martine McCutcheon left a row of red hearts, as did former Vogue fashion illustrator David Downton. Other commenters said: "Oh Barbara looks beautiful. Lovely to see her," "Looking good Bab great to see you," and, "So lovely! A legend."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.