Strictly's Anton du Beke was visibly moved as he paid tribute to partner Emma Barton The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final has brought out his emotional side!

Anton du Beke and Emma Barton have had some ups and downs on their journey to the Strictly semi-finals, and it's not surprising that it's made them both a little emotional at times. We've seen their disappointment at the low scores and criticism they received from the judges for their Rumba as well as their delight at receiving three tens last week from Shirley, Motsi and Bruno. On Saturday night, the pair performed a Cha Cha and a Waltz, and after their second dance, Anton found it hard to hide his feelings, appearing to almost tear up as he paid tribute to his partner.

Anton and Emma thrilled viewers with their Charleston last week

When Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman asked him asked why Emma should make it to the final, Anton struggled to hold back tears as he gave his answer. The dad-of-two replied: "If people have enjoyed watching Emma dance as much as I've loved dancing with Emma, then I really hope they vote for her. This is someone who had no confidence in her dancing ability, didn't think she could dance a step… to make it into the semi-final and to be able to produce a dance like that, like I've been wanting to do for 15 years on Strictly Come Dancing is the most beautiful thing."

Anton paid a heartfelt tribute to his partner on Saturday night

And Anton wasn't the only one who was choked up at Emma's performance. Many of the show's viewers took to Twitter to express their feelings that that not only do they want to see him and Emma make the final next week but that they want them to lift the glitterball trophy, too. One wrote: "Not crying, not crying, Anton du Beke & Emma Barton to win!!" Another added: "Crying! So beautiful, @EmmaBarton deserves to be in the final!" A third said: "Anton crying is all of us crying #Strictly."

We'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out who makes it through and who leaves but one thing's for sure – at this point in the series, it won’t be easy for any of the celebrities or dancers to go home.

