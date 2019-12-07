Viewers spot Kelvin Fletcher's Emmerdale co-star cheer him to perfect score in the Strictly semi-final

Emmerdale fans spotted a familiar face in the Strictly Come Dancing crowd on Saturday - Jeff Hordley, who has played Cain Dingle on the Yorkshire-set soap since 2000. The actor was spotted in the front row, and although he clapped for all the stars, it's likely that he was there to support his friend and former colleague Kelvin Fletcher, who portrayed Andy Sugden on the long-running show for 20 years, between 1996 and 2016.

Kelvin is now a professional racing driver and has been impressing the judges on Strictly with a series of fun routines with his professional partner Oti Mabuse. The pressure is on for Kelvin and all of the semi-finalists this week, as they have been tasked with performing two dances rather than the usual one.

Last week, Kelvin impressed the judges with his Beauty and the Beast-themed American Smooth routine, earning 10s from every judge but Craig. After hearing the results, Kelvin and Oti went backstage to talk about their score. "Ah, that was amazing! That was so amazing!" Kelvin exclaimed. "I was getting quite emotional after I've finished, I don't know why. I was feeling so relaxed before the dance and then I wanted to give a real performance character-wise, and it was just really overwhelming. And those marks at the end, it was just amazing."

It went especially well considering the actor had a mishap behind the scenes before the show, as he revealed on Instagram. "Oh yeah, I've had a spray tan as well. I went dark, I double-dipped," he confessed.

On Saturday, however, things went even better, with Craig awarding Kelvin a 10 for a lively Quickstep to Lady and The Tramp that the other judges loved too, with Bruno calling it: "truly a sparkling delight… I had goosebumps." Prior to their performance, Oti and Kelvin also welled up as they watched a series of videos from members of the public, expressing their support for the couple. "Honestly, it's so jumbling…it's a real pick-me-up, hopefully, those people will enjoy my dances on Saturday," Kelvin said.