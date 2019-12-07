The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final is always an exciting weekend for the show and fans were thrilled on Saturday to spot a familiar face who used to be a big part of the programme. Professional dancer Vincent Simone appeared on the show between 2006 and 2016 and danced with the likes of Rachel Stevens and Tracy Beaker actress Dani Harmer. His professional partner was his former romantic partner Flavia Cacace.

The Italian showed up again on Saturday as part of a video showing Karim Zeroual's training for the Argentinian Tango, as the dancer helped the TV presenter to perfect his technique ahead of his big performance. Fans were excited to see him again, although several took to Twitter to express their surprise that he had not been announced or referred to by presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

One commented: "Erm, he's not just a choreographer. It's Vincent!" While another said: "As if Strictly had Vincent Simone helping Karim and Any with no fanfare, excuse me." Other viewers were just glad to see the 40-year-old on their screens again, and expressed their appreciation for his skills, adding: " Just remembering how amazing #Flavia and #Vincent were, we were blessed #Strictly #Tango," "Can we bring Vincent back? I miss him," and "How lovely to see the fantastic @vincentsimone on strictly tonight. My Mum used to love this show and always voted for him."

Vincent still performs with Flavia under the brand name Vincent and Flavia, although the former couple is no longer together. She is now married to actor Jimi Mistry, who she met on the set of Strictly, while Vincent wed former flight attendant Susan Duddy at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan, Ireland in July 2015. The couple shares two sons: Luca, who was born in 2009 and Matteo, who is six.

