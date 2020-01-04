Strictly star Graziano Di Prima has spoken out about the 200 complaints that the BBC received after he and fellow professional Johannes Radebe took to the ballroom floor together during the show's first ever same-sex pairing.

The 25-year-old spoke about the importance of the moment for himself and his co-worker and good friend Johannes, and added that he "shouldn't care" about the 200 people that complained.

WATCH: Meet Graziano Di Prima and Strictly's new professional dancers!

Speaking to Attitude magazine, Graziano explained: "OK, there were 200 complaints, but there were millions of people writing to us, sending us videos saying thank you and celebrating our friendship. And for [Johannes], as a gay man, it means the world."

The talented dancer continued: "Why should I care about 200 people? Are you kidding me? Those 200 people, you will see that in the future they will change their minds. It is such a silly thing because dancing is for everyone."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima pays heartfelt tribute to fiancee ahead of wedding

Graziano and Johannes are close friends

MORE: Strictly's Bruno Tonioli reacts after same-sex dance receives almost 200 complaints

The incredible dance routine took place in November, when Graziano and Johannes took to the dancefloor together and performed a mesmerising routine set to Emeli Sande's Shine. It was the first time ever that two people of the same sex had performed a routine together in Strictly Come Dancing's history, and was truly a landmark moment.

When speaking about the dance, 32-year-old Johannes – who was partnered with Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley for the series – told HELLO! in November: "I’ve never felt so liberated. For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country. To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous. There’s bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement."

He added: "It was beautiful, classy and elegant."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.