Strictly Come Dancing professional Giada Lini confirms return to Blackpool show The dancer is engaged to Strictly star Graziano Di Prima

Strictly Come Dancing viewers will see the return of former professional dancer Giada Lini in the Blackpool special this weekend. The pro dancer, who joined the Strictly family alongside her fiancé Graziano Di Prima as a backing dancer last year, took to her Instagram page to share the happy news, saying: "Back again with @bbcstrictly BLACKPOOL, so excited for that. Such a fantastic team & a very special dance floor to perform on!!! Live next Saturday night on BBC ONE!"

Giada Lini shared this picture with her fans

The picture saw Giada happily pose outside a Strictly Come Dancing signpost, and she even showed off her newly-dyed pink hair! Fans rushed to post their excitement, with one writing: "So excited, loving the hair Giada, you're so beautiful." Another remarked: "Beautiful also can’t wait to see you dance again." A third post read: "So so excited to watch you this weekend! Missed seeing you on TV."

The exciting post comes shortly after Graziano shared a video of the couple dancing in the streets, telling his followers that their wedding will take place in June. "I met you because of dancing and in seven months you'll be my WIFE," he wrote in the caption. "I know how LUCKY I am. TI AMO [I love you in Italian] @giada.lini." Giada was quick to reply with: "Fell so lucky to have you in my life! Loved that moment. Ti amo."

Graziano, 25, regularly shares sweet tributes to his fiancée. She shared her first photo of Graziano when they first started dating in 2015, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Last year, pro star Graziano told HELLO! that his partner would be joining him for some of the show's special routines. "She's so excited by this new adventure, too," explained Graziano, who has been dating the 28-year-old Venetian for three years. "We both are." He continued: "And it was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

