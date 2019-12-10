Graziano Di Prima is one doting partner! The Strictly Come Dancing professional has made sure everyone knows how much his fiancée Giada Lini means to him as she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. "La mia Donna [My woman]. My Princess. My everything. My Future Wife. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMORE MIO [my love]! @giada.lini," the pro dancer wrote alongside a series of gorgeous snaps of the lovebirds.

The couple, who got engaged in May, have lots to look forward to in the coming year with their wedding date set for the summer. Last month, Graziano told his followers that their big day will take place in June. "I met you because of dancing and in seven months you'll be my WIFE," he said on social media. "I know how LUCKY I am. TI AMO [I love you in Italian] @giada.lini."

The Italian pro dancer, 25, had popped the question during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford - much to the delight of cheering crowds. In social media pictures, Graziano could be seen getting down on one knee as a shocked Giada covered her face with her hands in delight. Graziano, who was a new addition to the Strictly cast last year, regularly shares sweet tributes to his fiancée, who appeared as a backing dancer in the 2018 series and the 2019 Blackpool special of the BBC show.

Last year, pro star Graziano told HELLO! that his partner would be joining him for some of the show's special routines. "She's so excited by this new adventure, too," explained Graziano, who has been dating the 28-year-old Venetian for three years. "We both are." He continued: "And it was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

