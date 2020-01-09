Death in Paradise cast: meet Saint Marie's latest arrivals and season nine's returning characters We can't wait to see what the hit BBC show has in store for us this season…

Death in Paradise is back! And there are some brand new faces in sunny Saint Marie, as well as some familiar ones. The BBC has revealed a handful of new guest stars for the new season, and not all of them have good intentions. The line-up includes EastEnders stars Nina Wadia and Adrian Edmondson, who will play Anna and Charles Crabstress respectively, while Sherlock actress Louise Brealey will play a "troubled artist".

Rest assured, there are plenty of actors returning to the Caribbean island, too. Here's a list of everyone you can expect to see in season nine of the nail-biting show, old and new.

Louise Brealey joins the cast

Not much is known about Sherlock actress Louise's role on the island, but it was announced in November that the actress will play a "troubled artist". The show’s official Twitter simply teased: "Louise arrives on the island as troubled artist Donna Harman, but how will her story unfold?" Could Louise be the new murder suspect?

Nina Wadia joins the cast

Nina is well known for her six-year role on EastEnders, and we can't wait to see what she gets up to in Saint Marie.

Aude Legastelois joins the cast

Well, technically she's already appeared on the show. The actress, who played DS Madeleine Dumas in the last two episodes of season eight, will be joining the ninth season of Death in Paradise full time. Speaking about her exciting new role, Aude said: "I’m thrilled that I’ve been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I can’t wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further."

Adrian Edmondson joins the cast

Adrian, who is best known for roles in sitcom Bottom and soap EastEnders, will make a special guest appearance in the Caribbean crime drama as Charles Crabtree. Tweeting about his upcoming character, Adrian wrote: "Charles witnesses an attack in our first episode of the series but does his story really add up?" Sounds a little suspicious…

Ralf Little joins the cast

Best known for his role in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Ralf little has joined the cast as the new man in charge, Neville Parker.

Ralf will replace Ardal O'Hanlon, who will play DI Jack Mooney for just a few more episodes. Speaking about his exciting new gig in November, the former professional footballer said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

Steve Pemberton joins the cast

Benidorm star Steve is sure to shake things up on the sun-drenched show. The actor will pop up in episode five, and is "looking to expand his portfolio to Saint Marie". Could Steve's character be up to no good?

Don Warrington OBE will return

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, played by actor Don Warrington, will be back for season nine, and the famed actor has already cemented himself as a fan favourite on the island. Don is best known as a stage and screen actor, and rose to fame in the seventies TV series Rising Damp.

Tobi Bakare will return

Fans will be pleased to hear that Tobi is returning once again as Officer JP Hooper. The actor is perhaps best known for playing Eggy’s friend, Jamal, in both Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Ardal O'Hanlon will return

But only for a few episodes. In 2019, the actor confirmed he would be stepping down from his role as DI Jack Mooney, saying: "I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities - preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!"

Shyko Amos will return

Shyko joined the cast in series eight, and will be back for the ninth installment of the show. The talented actress plays officer Ruby Patterson, and speaking about her role in 2019, said: "It’s been a dream. It really has, it’s just been a dream."

