Death in Paradise season 9: everything you need to know ahead of the new season We're so excited to be back on the island of St. Marie!

Death in Paradise is nearly back on our screens, and if you're anything like us, you'll be excited to snuggle up with a cup of tea to watch the crime comedy drama set in the Caribbean. The new series, which will see Ardal O'Hanlon depart from the show with Ralf Little replacing him, is one of our favourites - so here is everything you need to know about the hugely popular show...

When is Death in Paradise back?

Death in Paradise will finally return on Thursday 9 January at 9pm on BBC One, and will be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards. The eight-part series will then run every consecutive Thursday, with the season finale airing on 27 February. We can't wait to find out what happens in St. Marie next!

What is the plot of Death in Paradise season nine?

BBC has released the synopsis for the first episode, where it appears that St. Marie continues to be a hot spot for murder! The synopsis reads: "New Year’s Eve celebrations are cut short when a masked man stabs a woman in her own home. Jack and the team must uncover the identity of the mystery murderer before they strike again." The trailer also teases plenty of romance on the island, which enjoys Jack enjoying cocktails with a new character.

Is there a trailer for Death in Paradise season nine?

The trailer was released on New Year's Day, and shows a glimpse of the new detective on the island - watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Death in Paradise season nine?

Ardal will be in the first half of the season before gracefully bowing out, with Ralf Little taking over as the new detective for the latter half. Meanwhile, Shyko Amos will be returning as Ruby, Tobi Bakere will be reprising his role as JP, and of course Don Warrington - one of two cast members remaining from season one - will play Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Aude Legastelois is now a full time member of the cast after guest starring in season eight as Madeleine Dumas.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Death in Paradise is filmed in the French island of Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles. Since you can't fly there from the UK, keen fans of the show would have to journey to France ahead of their holiday. The show's executive producer recently opened up about why they chose to film there, telling HELLO! and other reporters: "

It looks beautiful but also it's not overdeveloped, it's not a very modern Caribbean island, nor is it less developed - it's just right for us. It is it's own little place because one side is very flat and more developed and we're on the less flat, harder to get around side, but it's a stunning place. It's [also a] French department so the currency is the Euro and we qualify for the tax rebate so we can afford to shoot the show here basically."

