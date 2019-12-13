Death in Paradise confirms return date for season 9 – and it's sooner than you might expect We can't wait for the new series of Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise will be back on our screens sooner than you might expect! The BBC has confirmed that the new series of the popular crime drama will return on Thursday 9 January 2020 – and we can't wait to see wait is in store for the police officers of St. Marie! This season will mark Ardal O'Hanlon's last few episodes as DI Jack Mooney, as the actor confirmed that he would be leaving the show earlier this year.

Ardal is leaving the show in season nine

The synopsis for the premiere reads: "New Year's Eve celebrations are cut short when a masked man stabs a woman in her own home. Jack and the team must uncover the identity of the mystery murderer before they strike again." Sounds intriguing! Ardal will be replaced by Ralf Little, who will be joining the show in series nine. Speaking about new starring role, he previously said: "It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI! How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series."

Ardal will be replaced by Ralf

Red Planet Pictures Executive Producer, Tim Key, added: "We’re delighted to welcome Ralf to the team - he’s not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on set we knew the show was in safe hands. Neville is a true fish out of water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test him to the core. We’re hugely excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker."

