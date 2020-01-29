Alexa Chung and Tan France are the fashion industry's hottest new TV presenters with their Netflix show, Next in Fashion. In the show, the pair are part hosts, part judges for a group of talented designers who are competing to win an incredible £250,000 and their debut collection featured on Net-a-Porter. The show is full of suspense, drama and, of course, stunning clothes. Naturally, with so many brilliant designers competing, it was no surprise that the presenters had their secret favourites!

Tan and Alexa opened up about their favourite contestants

Chatting to HELLO! about whether they had favourites, Tan joked: "Yeah! Yeah absolutely." Alexa asked: "Are we allowed to say who we like?! I was really satisfied with the finale… I was really happy." Tan added: "It's clear who are our favourites because they made it to the finale, so you'll see!"

Do you have a favourite pairing yet?

He continued: "Everyone is so, so talented. You don't get on that show unless you are so so talented. There were some people who were incredible but caved under the pressure. I couldn't have done it." Alexa agreed, explaining: "Sometimes the creative differences got in the way, there might have been one designer who could have really flourished in one situation but because they're tethered to someone else it prohibited the progress. But also week to week, someone's strong suit might not be tailoring but it wasn't their week, so we had to judge it on that and not their previous work."

Tan praised one contestant in particular, saying that the contestant was amazing but simply struggled with one of the challenges. He said: "I thought [the contestant] was incredible. She made it very clear that she didn't do loungewear and even she knew it wasn't good as everybody else. I really felt for her because I know that she's incredible at what she does. She said from the start that she doesn't do fast fashion, she doesn't do it in two days, it takes her weeks and weeks to create something, so I felt for her."