Fans go wild for Hugh Grant's Bridget Jones reference at BAFTAs Hugh Grant brought back Daniel Cleaver

Fans were delighted when they spotted a mini Bridget Jones reunion between Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, particularly when Hugh began to present an award as his character from the rom-com, Daniel Cleaver. In a sweet moment between the pair, the Notting Hill actor gave Renee a kiss on the cheek and a hug while waiting in the wings after she accepted her BAFTA for Best Actress. Taking to the stage to present an award, he said: "First of all, well done Jones. That was a very, very silly little dress, I thought."

Renee won Best Actress

Taking to Twitter to discuss the moment, one person wrote: "@HackedOffHugh hugging Renée Zellweger after her @BAFTA win though. That was pure gold. And that: “Well done Jones.” gotta love their friendship." Another person joked: "Love that every woman in the audience laughed at Hugh Grant's Bridget Jones joke and every other man seemed a bit baffled."

Hugh's funny speech was among one of the many highlights from the evening, including an hilarious speech from Rebel Wilson where she mocked her new, critically panned film, Cats, and Brad Pitt's acceptance speech where he joked about Brexit and welcoming Prince Harry to the US. Margot Robbie read his speech on his behalf, saying that Brad was "going to name his award Harry," because he's "excited about bringing it back to the States". His speech opened with: "Hey Britain, heard you just became single – welcome to the club." The host for the night, Graham Norton, also made plenty of memorable jokes, including mocking the show's eco friendly theme. He said: "A huge thank you must be made to our American friends for making the effort to come here tonight. You know it takes ages to sail across the Atlantic doesn’t it. You did, didn’t you? Thank you for caring. It is the eco awards ladies and gentlemen."

