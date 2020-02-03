10 things you might have missed from the 2020 BAFTAs Prince William and Kate were on hand to congratulate the stars!

From Graham Norton's opening monologue to Laura Dern's incredible speech, once again, there were plenty of showstopping highlights at this year's EE British Academy Film Awards, which took place at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. 1917 dominated the award ceremony, picking up an impressive seven awards. Here, at HELLO!, we were there to follow every step of the way - so scroll down to take a look at some of the highlights from this year's show.

Royal guests

WATCH: Prince William and Kate made their entrance

The red carpet was once again rolled out for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made their stunning entrance. This was Kate's fourth time at the ceremony, with the royal making her debut in February 2017. Her husband Prince William, meanwhile, has walked the red carpet various times before in his role as President of BAFTA. On the night, the Duke presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Minor incident on the red carpet

Al Pacino took a tumble on the red carpet

The Irishman star Al Pacino suffered a dramatic fall on the red carpet at the BAFTAs on Sunday night. The Hollywood legend, 79, was walking towards the Royal Albert Hall in London when he took a tumble and was helped up by those around him. Luckily, he wasn't hurt and went on to enjoy the ceremony.

BAFTA's sustainability efforts

The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore her stunning Alexander McQueen gown

Guests at the BAFTAs were encouraged to re-wear an outfit or a sustainable alternative. The Duchess honoured this by wearing her Alexander McQueen gown first seen at the state dinner in Malaysia on the Cambridges' diamond jubilee tour in 2012. The Duke also wore a repeat tux.

Graham Norton cracks jokes in opening monologue

Graham Norton took over the presenting role from Joanna Lumley

The TV presenter's opening monologue was filled with references to the diversity controversy which has been a talking point of this year's awards season. He called this "the year when white men finally broke through." Graham then made a quip about Cats, saying: "I'm not going to be mean to anyone." The TV star then pointed out that since he is a chat show host, he has never seen a film he didn't enjoy. "I loved Cats. I really did! Cats but with hands, so clever," he teased.

Laura Dern overwhelmed by her gong

WATCH: Laura Dern accepts her Bafta Award

The actress won the Supporting Actress gong for her role as cutthroat lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story. Recalling a sweet chidldhood anecdote, Laura said: "When I was six years old, my mother received this very award in this category thanks to Mr Scorsese. And it sat on our piano, and my friend asked me, 'What's that mask?' And I said, 'My mum told me that it's what friends give you when they congratulate you because you get to do the job you love.' So thank you BAFTA."

Brad Pitt paid a special tribute to Prince Harry

WATCH: Margot Robbie picked up Brad Pitt's accolade on his behalf

Brad was unable to attend the BAFTAs, but he made a memorable speech nonetheless. The actor won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and his co-star Margot Robbie picked up the accolade on his behalf. Reading out his acceptance speech, Margot said that Brad was "going to name his award Harry," because he's "excited about bringing it back to the States".

Rebel Wilson takes a swipe at Cats

WATCH: Rebel Wilson got the audience laughing

Perhaps one of the highlights on the night, the actress said that her red and black gown was the result of two dresses she had previously worn. But referencing her musical Cats, she said: "The red is from that one time I didn’t win Miss Australia. And the black is from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats." The star added: "Cats… strangely not nominated for any awards. I'm not sure if everyone here is across the controversy, but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines."

A mini Bridget Jones's Diary reunion

WATCH: Hugh Grant congratulates Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger picked up the Best Actress for her role in Judy, and she was joined by her former co-star Hugh Grant who was on hand to present another accolade. He congratulated Renee by saying: "Well done, Jones. That was a very silly little dress."

Prince William shares concern about lack of diversity

The Duke of Cambridge shared his "frustration" at the lack of diversity at the BAFTA Awards 2020, saying that it "cannot be right in this day and age". Prince William praised the "exceptional film-making" highlighted during the ceremony, and reflected on his tenure as BAFTA president, adding: "We are lucky to have incredible film-makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians - men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film.

"Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process - that simply cannot be right in this day and age… BAFTA take this issue seriously, and following this year's nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone."

The nominees in the actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress categories were all white, while the director category was all-male.

Dermot O'Leary's wife debuts her baby bump

They announced that they are expecting their first child together in a sweet joint Instagram post on Saturday. And Dermot O'Leary, 46, and his wife Dee Koppang, 41, were in high spirits as they hit the red carpet at the 73rd BAFTAs ceremony on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Mother-to-be Dee looked radiant in a floor-length black crinkled gown, the dropped waist on her dress neatly covering her growing baby bump.