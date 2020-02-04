Rio Ferdinand reveals emotional first look at 'personal' documentary series with wife Kate The trailer highlights the struggles Kate and Rio faced while becoming a new family following the death of his wife Rebecca

Rio Ferdinand has shared a first look at his upcoming documentary with his wife Kate, which gives the viewers a look at their journey into becoming a stepfamily. The one-off show, which will air on BBC on 10 February, will follow the famous couple as Kate integrates into the family and becomes a stepmother to Rio's three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, after the death of their mother Rebecca Ellison, who passed away in 2015.

Rio and Kate have made a documentary

The emotional clip saw Rio supporting Kate, explaining to the camera: "There ain't no manual that tells you how to become a stepmum." It also revealed how emotional the journey was for Kate, who breaks down in tears in the clip, saying: "I just want the children to be happy." The footballer captioned the post: "Buzzing to announce that our new doc Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily is confirmed to air Monday 10th February at 9pm on BBCOne. It is such a personal project for us both & we both can’t wait for you all to see it."

Kate and Rio tied the knot back in September 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Turkey. The couple began dating in 2017, two years after his wife Rebecca tragically died from cervical cancer. Kate and Rio's new programme comes after the former footballer won a BAFTA for his 2017 documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad. The film showed Rio as he came to terms with losing his wife while caring for his children. Due to its response, the couple admitted that they felt "compelled" to tell more of their story.

