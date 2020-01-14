Kate Wright has shared her hopes of expanding her family with husband Rio Ferdinand. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the former TOWIE star opened up about married life with Rio, and revealed their plans for the future. Kate – who spent Christmas in the Maldives with Rio and his three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and eight-year-old Tia – told HELLO!: "At the moment, we're just enjoying married life and I'm getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will. I've enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy."

Kate and Rio were married in September 2019

Kate, 28, certainly has plenty to look forward to in 2020. The star is sharing the secrets of her fitness and lifestyle with husband Rio in a new book, Fitter, Healthier, Happier. "When I met Rio and the children and became part of their lives, I figured out what was important and what wasn't and it gave me a new outlook on life and a sense of purpose," she said. "They've been through so much and it made me realise what is important – and that is being happy."

MORE: Take a peek inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's family home

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's love story

In her book, Kate writes about how exercise and healthy eating help maintain her mental and physical health. It also features healthy recipes and simple workouts that can be followed at home, as well as tips for avoiding temptation. "I love food and one thing I've learnt is that if I'm not enjoying the food, I'm not going to stick to a healthy diet," she said. "I'll have a Chinese now and then and we still love chocolate and sweets, but we put them in a high cupboard with a lock on it so if I'm tempted to climb the ladder, I have time to think about what I'm doing."

Read more of Kate's interview in this week's HELLO!, out now.