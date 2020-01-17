Kate Wright and husband Rio Ferdinand announce new documentary about becoming a stepfamily The couple will give fans an 'intimate' look at their family life

She made a name for herself on reality TV before giving it all up after meeting now-husband Rio Ferdinand. But Kate Ferdinand is returning to the small screen, alongside her new family, to give viewers an "intimate" look at their journey to becoming a stepfamily. The new one-off BBC documentary, titled Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family, will follow the famous couple as Kate integrates into the family and becomes a stepmother to Rio's three children, Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, after the death of their mother Rebecca Ellison.

Kate became an official member of the family last September when she married Rio in a romantic ceremony in Turkey. The couple began dating in 2017, two years after Rebecca died from cervical cancer following a year-long battle with the disease. The "deeply personal" documentary will show the months leading up to their wedding and will explore the challenges Kate has faced as a stepmum to three grieving children, while looking at the "emotionally complicated dilemmas" they face together.

Kate and Rio will star in a new documentary about becoming a stepfamily

Sharing the news on their social media accounts, Kate posted a photo of their promo shot, which she captioned: "This is a hugely important and personal project for @rioferdy5 and I. For the last year we have been filming a new @bbcone documentary ‘Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family’. We have been on such a journey and we really hope the film will help other step families and those experiencing the journey of grief. Coming soon." Her husband shared the same message.

The documentary will chart Kate's journey to becoming a stepmum

Kate and Rio's new programme comes after the former footballer won a BAFTA for his 2017 documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad. The film showed Rio as he came to terms with losing his wife while caring for his children. Due to its response, the couple admitted that they felt "compelled" to tell more of their story. They said: "The positive response to Being Mum And Dad in 2017 and the way it helped others going through a similar situation was overwhelming. For that reason we were both compelled to tell the next chapter in our lives together. We hope Becoming A Step Family will give a unique insight into step-families and the journey through grief, whilst also providing an intimate look at our lives together."

