Coronation Street's Alison King denies kissing married co-star at the NTAs The Corrie actress was reportedly escorted out of the ceremony

Coronation Street star Alison King has publicly denied kissing married co-star Mikey North at last week's National Television Awards. The actress, who plays Carla Connor on the soap, was reportedly escorted out of the venue at London's O2 Arena shortly after the ceremony started after having "too much to drink". Video footage obtained by The Sun also appeared to show the 46-year-old lean in for a kiss with Mikey, who was sat beside her at the star-studded event.

However, Alison has since issued a statement through a representative for Corrie, denying any wrong-doing. She said: "I would like to take this opportunity to say that, whilst it was obvious to see that regrettably I did have too much to drink at the National TV Awards, and chose to leave the event early, I did not kiss my co-star Mikey North as has been reported." While a statement from Mikey, who plays serial killer, Gary Windass, read: "I would like to make one thing clear: I did not kiss my co-star Alison King during the recent National Television Awards. It is beyond ludicrous to suggest that I would or that I did. The grainy recording shows me simply speaking into her ear at what was a noisy public event."

MORE: Five things you may have missed from inside the NTAs

Alison and Mikey star in Corrie together

MORE: NTAs 2020 best dresses: from Love Island's Maura Higgins to Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

Members of the audience flooded social media last Tuesday, claiming to witness Alison being led out of the venue shortly after her cosy display with Mikey. One witness posted on Twitter: "Just to let y'all know, I was in the audience at the #NTAs and Carla from Corrie had to be carried out of the audience cos she was so (expletive) this was at 9pm."

Alison's denial comes just four months after she announced her engagement to IT salesman David Stuckley, 36. She was previously engaged to Corrie sound technician Adam Huckett but the couple split in 2012. They share custody of daughter Daisy, ten. Mikey is married to Racheal Isherwood and they share two children, son Archie, three, and daughter, Eliza, who was born in September last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.