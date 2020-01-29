Five things you may have missed from inside the NTAs It was quite an eventful night!

It's one of the biggest nights in the showbiz calendar with the most well-known names in the industry all in attendance, so it's unsurprising that the National Television Awards is always an eventful evening. Hosted at the O2 arena in London, Tuesday night's awards saw plenty of celebrity faces, big wins and many drinks flowing, but there were a few moments during the show that you may not have seen. Fear not, we've done a round-up of the best moments from inside the NTAs…

Phillip and Holly celebrate their win with some shots!

After picking up their tenth consecutive award for Live Magazine Show, Phillip and Holly were certainly in the mood for celebrating. On picking up their award, Holly told the audience: "Oh my goodness me, thank you, thank you so much! To be given this award by Richard and Judy as well is just so special." But it was backstage during the after party where the big celebrations got underway. In a clip posted on Phillip's Snapchat, fellow This Morning host Alice Beer could be seen handing out slices of lime and tequila shots to the team, before downing them together. We think there'll be a few sore heads after that!

Strictly Come Dancing stars reunite after winning Best Talent Show

The much-loved Strictly Come Dancing picked up the award for Best Talent Show and it seems the stars of the show were very pleased. Host Tess Daly posted a selfie on her Instagram stories backstage alongside pro-dancer Nadiya Bychkova with the sweet caption: "This beauty." The mum-of-two also celebrated the big win with her co-host and close friend Claudia Winkleman, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and her Strictly champ sister Oti in a hilarious picture posted on her Instagram. The four ladies looked super glam in a candid shot after coming off stage, clearly delighted with their award. Tess captioned the post: "MOOD #NTAs." Congrats, ladies!

Rochelle Humes joins in with the This Morning celebrations

It wasn't just Phil and Holly that were in a jovial mood after their big win, fellow This Morning family member Rochelle Humes was pleased with the award, too. Taking to her Instagram stories after the award, Phil and Holly could be seen walking hand-in-hand backstage with their trophy in tow, with Rochelle cheering in the background.

Kate Garraway and Caitlyn Jenner reunite in sweet selfie

After I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, two of its former contestants, Kate Garraway and Caitlyn Jenner, reunited for a celebratory selfie. Posing in the O2, the two ladies looked extra glam in the snap, with Kate captioning the picture: "#reinited [sic] love her! @caitlynjenner." Caitlyn wasn't the only I'm A Celeb colleague that Kate ran into, the mum-of-two posed backstage alongside comedian and former Extra Camp host, Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah.

Loose Women enjoy pre NTAs feast on boat to the O2

They may not have picked up the award for Live Magazine Show, but it's clear the Loose Women still had a fabulous night at the awards. After travelling on a Loose Women decorated bus, the ladies enjoyed a pre-award show feast on a Thames River cruise! Posting on her Instagram stories, Andrea McLean took a video of the team sat round enjoying appetisers with drinks flowing as they made their way to the O2.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Loose Ladies, however, as Colleen Nolan revealed she had a nasty fall and pulled a tendon! Speaking on Wednesday's Loose Women, Colleen explained: "I pulled a tendon before I even got on the bus!" She continued: "My dress was very long and I went up the step and I stepped on my dress and I went down ... it was alright, but then when I got back to the hotel and I looked down and my ankle was so swollen." Ouch!

