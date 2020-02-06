White House Farm viewers have said the same thing about episode five Do you think the show is moving too slowly?

White House Farm viewers have been gripped by the ITV drama over the last few weeks, which follows investigation into the real-life murders of five members of the same family. However, fans took to Twitter to discuss episode five, with many claiming that the series was beginning to drag. One person wrote: "Hi @ITV. I just wanna congratulate you on turning a possible one hour drama into what seems to be a life sentence," while another added: "#WhiteHouseFarm definitely falls into the current crop of commissioned for six episodes to tell a story which needed two or three episodes at most (especially a true story where the outcome is known). The long moody countryside shots should've been a warning."

However, others were clearly thoroughly enjoying the series, with one writing: "Can't believe people are moaning at the pacing of #WhiteHouseFarm. It's gripping and the pacing builds the atmosphere rather than the wham bam… of most TV these days," while another tweeted: "Why the hell is everybody complaining that #WhiteHouseFarm is too long and slow? I've watched all four episodes in a row and haven't found it boring nor slow and I could watch… 30 episodes more."

Julie Mugford came forward to change her statement

The fifth episode concluded with the police agreeing that Jeremy Bamber was the most likely suspect behind the murders of his parents, sister and nephews after his ex-girlfriend, Julie Mugford, changed her testimony to claim that Jeremy had previously told her that he wanted to kill his family. Although the police initially believed the deaths to be murder-suicide, Jeremy was eventually found guilty of the crimes in October 1986 and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

