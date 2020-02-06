The penultimate episode of White House Farm aired on Wednesday night, and saw suspicions increase around Jeremy Bamber and his involvement in the murder of his family, ultimately leading to his arrest. Fans have been gripped by the dramatic true crime series, and it seems hardly surprising that viewers have been enquiring after the Essex farmhouse where the murders of June and Nevill Bamber, their daughter Sheila, and grandchildren Daniel and Nicholas, took place. So is the house still standing? Find out here...

The house was the site of five murders

White House Farm was located nearby Tolleshunt D’Arcy, which is a small village in Essex. The filming for the TV was done just a few miles from the scene of the 1985 crime. According to HITC, the house was never demolished following the crimes, and is now used by a classic car rental company, Eastcoast Classic.

READ: White House Farm: What happened to Jeremy Bamber's girlfriend Julie Mugford?

The house is in the village of Tolleshunt D'Arcy

However, it has also previously been reported that one of the Bamber family's cousins, Ann Eaton, moved in following Jeremy's conviction back in 1986. Jeremy has previously referenced it from prison, as The Mirror previously revealed that he wrote a letter addressing Ann's move, which read: "Ann, my mum’s niece, lives in this rented property." He added that she was "odd and morbid to want to live at a crime scene". However, Ann might well have moved out, explaining why the property is now owned by the classic car company.

READ: White House Farm: everything to know about Jeremy Bamber

Jeremy Bamber remains in prison for the murders of his five family members, despite claiming his innocence. His arrest came after his ex-girlfriend, Julie Mugford, changed her statement and admitted that Jeremy had spoken of killing his family on several occasions. He was arrested on 8 September along with Matthew MacDonald, who he had previously told Julie that he had arranged to kill the family for him.