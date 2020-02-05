Since the last series of Happy Valley finished in 2016, fans have been desperate to know whether the series will return. And now, star of the show Siobhan Finneran has revealed why it could be time for the much-loved BBC series to return for its third season.

Speaking on Wednesday's This Morning, Siobhan explained to Phillip and Holly that although she didn't know for certain if the show was returning, there's a particular reason why it could be. The actress, who has also starred in Downton Abbey and is currently in new Netflix drama The Stranger, said: "I don't know if we're going to do it again, we're just waiting for Sally [Wainwright] to write it, fingers crossed." She continued: "Rhys [Connah], who plays Ryan, sent me a little message at Christmas and he looks like a fully grown man now, so yeah, there's time for it."

Siobhan's revelation about her co-star will no doubt delight Happy Valley fans as it had been previously suggested that there was a delay in the show's third series due to the actor playing Ryan needing to get older for the story to work. Actress Katherine Kelly, who starred as Detective Inspector Jodie Shackleton in season two of the BAFTA-winning show, confirmed to HELLO! back in September 2019 that season three was on the cards, but Sally was "waiting for [Catherine grandson's Ryan] to grow up more."

She continued: "Yeah so [Sally's] hanging on until [Ryan's older] – because it would just be really interesting to meet him as a teenager and see how much of Tommy Lee Royce is flooding in his veins, no matter what Catherine Cawood tries to do about that."

Happy Valley follows police officer Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, who is raising her grandson Ryan following the death of her daughter Becky who took her own life. The first season of the drama focuses on Catherine's obsession with Ryan's father, Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton), who she believes was responsible for her daughter's death after he raped her. Season two looks at Ryan as he begins to see Tommy as a father figure, and concludes with the youngster writing to him in prison.

