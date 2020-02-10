Brad Pitt won his first ever acting Oscar on Sunday, as he was lauded for his critically-acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. The 56-year-old actor beat out Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Al Pacino for The Irishman and Joe Pesci for The Irishman to take home the prize, and while on stage he took the time to thank many of the people he worked with, including Quentin and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. But the star saved his most touching tribute until the very end of his speech, thanking his six children with ex Angelina Jolie; Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do," Brad said, with tears in his eyes. "I adore you."

Earlier in his acceptance speech, the actor described receiving his Oscar as "an honour of honours". "Listen, I've been gobsmacked. I'm not one to look back but this has made me do so," he told the audience. "And I think my folks taking me to the drive in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here, and Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I've met along the way to stand here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain't that the truth."

MORE: The most dramatic and funniest moments from Oscars 2020

Though Brad is already an Oscar winner for producing 2014's Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave, this is the first time he has won for his own performance in a film. In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Brad plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, a one-time TV star working to stay relevant in the business. Addressing his co-star, Brad joked: "Leo, I'll ride your coattails any day. The view's fantastic!"