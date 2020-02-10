The Oscar winners are here for 2020: see the full list Be the first to find out the 2020 Oscar winners

The Oscar winners are finally being here, and it has been a night of surprises! While it was no shock that Renee Zellweger picked up the Best Actress award for Judy and that Joaquin Pheonix won Best Actor for Joker, film fans were surprised and delighted to see Parasite become the wildcard hit of the evening, earning Best Picture AND Best Director. See the full list of Oscar winners here...

BEST PICTURE

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite - WINNER



WATCH: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy - WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker - WINNER

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Philips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - Marriage Story - WINNER

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 - WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love - WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit - WINNER

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite - WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman - WINNER

I'm Standing with You - Breakthrough

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

Stand Up - Harriet

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishmen

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 - WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917 - WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

BEST SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v Ferrari - WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Joker - WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 - WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women - WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory - WINNER

The Edge of Democracy

Honeyland

For Sama

The Cave

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) - WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserable

Pain and Glory

Parasite - WINNER

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window - WINNER

Saria

A Sister

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING