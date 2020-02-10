Parasite makes Oscars history with surprise Best Picture win

It is never a predictable night at the Academy Awards! While Joker and 1917 were thought to have been the frontrunners for Best Picture on Sunday night, the Oscars audience was shocked and delighted when Parasite - the only foreign language film nominated - won the biggest award of the evening.

WATCH: Parasite makes history by winning Best Picture

The film's huge win made Oscars history, becoming the first ever foreign language film to win the accolade in the award ceremony's 92-year history. Speaking about the win, producer Kwak Sin Ae said through an interpreter: "We never imagined this to happen. We're so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for all the members of the Academy for making this decision." After attempting to wrap up the speeches by turning the lights down on the stage, producers hilariously reacted to the Hollywood audiences cheers to let the cast and crew of Parasite continue, turning the lights back on.

Parasite made Oscars history

Twitter erupted with the news that the Korean thriller - which follows a working class family as they infiltrate the lives of a wealthy, upper class family - with one person writing: "The roar after she announces Parasite as the winner sounds exactly like the roar when the home team wins a playoff game at the buzzer — everyone... loves Parasite — this is beautiful." Another person added: "Parasite Parasite Parasite Parasite!!!! Oh my gawwwdddd Parasite did it!!!! Director Bong did it!! The whole insanely talented cast did it!! South Korea did it. History made. Heading out to celebrate all night!!!"

READ: 16 killer looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet

The film was one of the big successes of the night, with director Bong Joon Ho winning an Oscar for Best Director, and the film also receiving accolades for Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.

READ: The Oscar winners are here for 2020: see the full list