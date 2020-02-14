11 of the best movies on Netflix to watch on Valentine's Day Netflix has the perfect film choices for Valentine's Day

Who doesn't love a romantic film? Whether you're cuddling up to your loved one this Valentine's Day, getting a takeaway with friends, or simply staying in solo for a quiet one, there's nothing better than putting on a good movie. And since it's Valentine's Day, why not enjoy a film that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Here's our pick of the best on Netflix right now.

WATCH: Official trailer of Netflix's To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You - 2020

If you enjoyed the first film, then you’ll be pleased to know the sequel has landed on Netflix this week. The second film once again follows Lara Jean on her quest to find true love. Will it be with Peter? Or will another get in the way?

He's just not that into you - 2009

Not everyone is loved-up this Valentine's Day, so whether you’re feeling bitter from a recent break up or perhaps just freely enjoying the single life, this is a great choice. With an all star cast and moments that’ll make you laugh out loud and maybe even tear up - it's a goodie.

Dirty Dancing - 1987

Patrick Swayze dancing - the only three words needed for this film. A classic you’ve probably watched a thousand times. What’s one more watch?

MORE: 15 of the most romantic movie moments of all time to get you in the mood for Valentine's Day

Eat pray love - 2010

Julia Roberts stars in this heart-warming film based on Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir of the same name. Although this film begins with divorce, Julia's character Liz goes on a journey to find herself and discovers the true meaning of love, whichever form it may come in.

Ghost - 1990

The film with the one scene that has inspired romantic films all over the world ever since. Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore front this classic which was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture the following year.

Always Be My Maybe - 2019

This might not yet be a 'classic' but it's still just as enjoyable. The film follows two childhood sweethearts as they reunite after 15 years. The couple are always just on the brink of love throughout the film - but will it work out in the end? Also watch out for a Keanu Reeves cameo, playing himself - naturally.

MORE: Netflix confirm season three of Sex Education with brand new teaser clip

Hitch - 2005

Will Smith plays the titular character in this classic romcom. As a sort of Cupid to the helpless in love, Hitch manages to help himself along the way. Eva Mendes also stars.

Think Like a Man - 2012

Academy-Award nominee Taraji P Henson, Kevin Hart and Gabrielle Union all star in this much-loved romcom based on Steve Harvey's book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. The film follows four couples as the women follow the book's advice, but will it be well received by their men?

Four Weddings and a Funeral – 1994

Hugh Grant at his romantic best and the Richard Curtis film that made us fall in love with this particular type of romcom genre. Another classic that you won't tire of watching.

Wedding Crashers - 2005

Perhaps a slightly different choice for Valentine's Day, but no less enjoyable. This film starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson as two eligible bachelors who love to crash weddings will make you laugh out loud. However the film also has a soft side, as one of them ends up, much to their surprise, falling in love.

Trainwreck - 2015

Amy Schumer stars as the ‘hot mess’ that is Amy, an unconventional single girl who doesn't see relationships in her grasp. However, a handsome doctor comes along and forces her to change her ways. A hilarious and sweet flick.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.