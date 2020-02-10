Fans of Sex Education can rejoice as a third season has been confirmed! After the second season of the show, which was released earlier this month, went down very well with viewers, many were demanding answers on whether a third would be happening. And now, streaming giant Netflix announced on Monday that a third series will start production in 2020.

To celebrate, Netflix released a promotional teaser video featuring Alistair Petrie, AKA Principal Groff, who announced the exciting news in the clip. The actor, who plays a pivotal role in the series as Head of Moordale High and father to Adam Groff, introduces himself in the video before taking a stroll through the school corridors, pondering the prospects of the students.

"Today, I'm going to be an art historian as we examine this exquisite gallery," he begins. "Otis, an arousing wheel of brie." The actor continues: "Eric, asking the old question 'He loves me, He loves me not,'" which was no doubt a reference to Eric's relationship with Principal Groff's son, Adam, who expressed his love for Eric at the end of season two. The actor continues to speculate on what the students of Moordale High School will get up to in season three, before teasing at the end: "Well, I suppose you'll have to find out in season three, won't you?" We are already excited!

The show follows a socially awkward teenager, Otis, as he realises that he has accidentally picked up the skills of his sex therapist mother Jean, played by Gillian Anderson, and begins charging his fellow students for therapy with the help of his cool and smart classmate (that he incidentally has a crush on), Maeve.

Confirmation of a third season will surely please Sex Education fans who have been eager for its return. One of the show's stars, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays fan-favourite Eric on the show, tweeted shortly after Netflix's announcement: "We got a season 3" along with his Apple 'Memoji'. Many of the actor's followers were quick to celebrate the news and comment underneath. One wrote: "I'm so excited for you guys, for us, for everyone. BEST MONDAY EVER." While another tweeted: "Yaaaayyy! I love Eric and enjoy watching you!"

