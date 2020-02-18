BRITs 2020 – see the complete winners list here The Brit Awards 2020 are hosted by Jack Whitehall

The biggest night in music has come around again, as the Brit Awards 2020 are set to take place on Tuesday night at London's O2 Arena, presented by Jack Whitehall. The evening will celebrate the best in the industry, with everyone from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles attending the star-studded event - with Rod Stewart set to close the show for the second time in his career. But which stars will walk away with a prestigious Brit Award this year? There's tough competition, with Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy all up against each other for Best British Male, while Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Camila Cabelo and Lana Del Rey will be battling it out for International Female. Follow HELLO!'s live coverage of this year's awards to find out who the winners are as they are announced…

Watch the stars arrive at the Brit Awards 2020

Harry Styles is up for a Brit Award

Best album

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Best British Female

Mabel - winner

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British Male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy - winner

Billie Eilish is nominated for International Female

Best British Group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Best New Artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi - winner

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best Song

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don't Care

Mabel – Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag 'N' Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising Star

Celeste

Joy Crookes

Beabadoobee

