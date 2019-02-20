VIDEO: Beyonce and Jay Z's surprising tribute to Meghan Markle at the Brit Awards Watch the video below

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z paid a surprising tribute to the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, whilst accepting a BRIT Award for 'International Group' as The Carters. The couple were not present on the night but appeared via a recorded message - and it featured Meghan Markle in the background.

"Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honour. You guys have always been so supportive, everything is love. Thank you," the mother-of-three, said in the video, before they both turned their backs to the camera and looked directly at Meghan's stunning portrait.

Fans were quick to react to the incredible acceptance speech with one saying: "Beyoncé thanking her Brit with a portrait of Duchess Meghan in the back is the best thing I’ve ever seen." Another one wrote: "Beyoncé and Jay Z accepted their award for Best International Artist at the Brit Awards and did it with a portrait of Meghan Markle behind them and this is quite honestly the best thing I've ever seen. Bye."

A third one proudly wrote: "Beyonce and Jay Z acceptance speech in front of 'Queen' Meghan Markle was iconic. Meghan has revolutionised the Royal Family for the better and brought a new younger audience to them. A feminist, animal caring Duchess is needed!"

Whilst this stunning portrait of Meghan was shown in the UK, the pregnant royal was miles away celebrating her baby shower in New York with her closest friends. Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Misha Nonoo, amongst others, gathered at The Mark Hotel on Wednesday to honour the Duchess and baby Sussex.