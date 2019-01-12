﻿
Brit Awards 2019: winners list - LIVE UPDATES

It's going to be a big night!

Hollie Richardson

One of the biggest (and wildest!) nights on the music industry's calendar, the Brit Awards are back for 2019. Georg Ezra, Ann-Marie, Dua Lipa, Florence and the Machine and Little Mix all lead the nominations for the awards, which will take place in a ceremony on Wednesday 20 February at London's O2 Arena. The event will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and broadcast on ITV at 8pm, with Clara Amfo and Alice Levine back to present the Red Carpet show from 7pm on ITV2 for the third year running. Here is a full list of all the award categories and nominees, and we'll be highlighting the winners throughout the evening as they are announced live.

British Male Solo

Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George EzraBritish

British Female Solo

Florence And The Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne

British Single

Calvin Harris And Dua Lipa - One Kiss
George Ezra - Shotgun
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Ramz - Barking
Jess Glynne - I'll be there
Tom Walker - I Will Leave The Light On

British Breakthrough Act

Mabel
Idles
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith

British Group

Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years

British Artist Video Of The Year (voted for by the public)

Anne Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris And Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack and Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

International Group

The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers And Chic
Twenty One Pilots

International Male Solo

Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott

International Female Solo

Cardi B
Camilla Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae

Critics' Choice

Sam Fender

British Album Of The Year

Jorja Smith - Lost And Found
The 1975 - A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence And The Machine - High As Hope
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

